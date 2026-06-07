Tampa police investigate deadly hit-and-run near Armenia Avenue

TAMPA, Fla. — A man in his early 40s died after being hit by a car in a Tampa neighborhood early Sunday morning.
Tampa police said the incident happened near N. Armenia Avenue and E. Hamilton Avenue just after 5 a.m. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Tampa police at 813-231-6130 and refer to report number 26-336350.
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