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Deputy uses CPR, AED to save woman after I-4 crash: HCSO

HCSO saves woman
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
HCSO saves woman
Posted

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Hillsborough County deputy helped save a woman’s life after finding her unconscious at a crash on I-4.

On Wednesday, the deputy stopped to check on the scene and was directed to a woman behind the wheel who was not breathing and had no pulse. A second deputy arrived, and together they removed her from the vehicle and began CPR.

One deputy used an agency-issued AED while continuing life-saving efforts until Hillsborough County Fire Rescue arrived and took over care.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she is now in stable condition.

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