Kathy Castor wins reelection, says lowering cost of living will be top priority

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — Congresswoman Kathy Castor (D) celebrated another election victory Tuesday night, surrounded by supporters at her Tampa Bay watch party. But shortly after the results came in, Castor said her attention was already turning toward the challenges voters told her they want addressed in Washington.

“I feel great, ready to get to work,” Castor said. “But I know that people are just being crushed by the high cost of everything.”'

WFTS Kathy Castor celebrates her reelection.

Castor pointed to the everyday expenses she said repeatedly came up while talking with voters.

“Going to the grocery store, every time they pull up at the gas pump, trying to find affordable health insurance or child care,” Castor said. “It’s just raining down on people right now.”

She said that message will shape her priorities when she returns to Congress.

“So I know my assignment, and that is to go back to Washington, singularly focused on lowering the cost of living and trying to make people’s lives better,” Castor said.

Winning over voters in a changed district

This election also required Castor to introduce herself to voters in parts of the congressional district she has not traditionally represented. Her district lines were redrawn, shifting from the St. Petersburg area to cover all of Hillsborough County. Ahead of the election, that meant a blue district redrawn to become red. But her victory set aside that assessment.

Castor acknowledged that meant asking some voters to put their trust in her for the first time.

“Absolutely, there are many people who have newly moved to Hillsborough County. It’s a fast-growing place,” Castor said. “So yes, I have to earn their trust. I have to earn their confidence.”

WFTS Kathy Castor hugs a constituent before addressing the crowd for her acceptance speech.

She also acknowledged the reality that many people in the district voted for someone else.

“There were many that did not vote for me, and so I will get to work representing them, serving them with dignity, respect and humility, no matter what,” Castor said.

For Castor, she said the next step is delivering results.

“We have to deliver to lower the cost of living, lower the cost of healthcare,” she said.

Castor also said voters expressed frustration with Washington and lawmakers profiting while in office.

“People are fed up with the corruption in Washington D.C.,” Castor said. “They just feel like people are going to Washington and enriching themselves.”

Castor said she supports banning members of Congress from trading stocks.

Immigration and concerns among Hispanic voters

Castor also addressed concerns she said she heard from Hispanic constituents about immigration enforcement.

“I hear from many of my Hispanic neighbors that they really feel completely stressed,” Castor said.

She argued that people who legally came to the United States to work should be able to have greater certainty about their ability to remain with their families.

WFTS Kathy Castor supporters watch live election results

Castor said she wants an immigration system that prevents families who follow the rules from being separated and provides a fair path for people to work and eventually become citizens.

“Making sure people, if they come here to work legally, that they have safety and security in their families, that families are not ripped apart if they follow the rules and learn English,” Castor said, adding that she wants “a pathway to work and a pathway to citizenship that is fair and allows people to live the American dream.”

Supporters celebrate after months of campaigning

Inside the watch party, supporters described a mix of nerves and excitement as they watched election results.

Adyana Rankin, 23, said she came out to support Castor because of what she has seen from the congresswoman’s work in the community.

“I think it’s important to support people who are looking out for the best interests of the people,” Rankin said.

Rankin said there had been some anxiety as people waited for results, but the mood shifted as the night progressed.

“You can tell that everybody’s just glad to be around everybody and just be in the community,” Rankin said. “There was a little bit of nervousness here and there, but I think so far everything’s been so good.”

WFTS One of the many Kathy Castor signs seen around her election night watch party.

For Rankin, the election also carried particular significance as a young voter. She said this was only about the third time she had voted.

“Honestly, I would say stressful but rewarding,” Rankin said of becoming more politically engaged.

She said she volunteered by phone banking and also used her social media accounts to encourage others to vote.

“I think it’s really important to be able to exercise our right to vote,” Rankin said, “not only just how our day-to-day goes, but also just see how our society is being shaped and make sure we have people that are representing what we need as people.”

Her biggest message to other voters, particularly those who may question whether participating makes a difference, was simple.

“Especially in times where it feels like it doesn’t matter, it really does,” Rankin said.

For Castor, Tuesday night's celebration now gives way to another term in Washington. She said she intends to represent not only the voters who supported her, but also the constituents whose votes she did not earn this time around.

And she said the message she is taking back to Congress is clear: voters want Washington focused on the expenses affecting their everyday lives.