Jury deliberations begin; decision awaits on fate of 4 men found guilty in Julio Foolio's murder

TAMPA, Fla. — The jury has started deliberations in the penalty phase for the four men found guilty of the first-degree murder of Jacksonville rapper Julio Foolio.

Tampa Bay 28 was at the courthouse when the jury was handed the case around 9:30 a.m. on May 15.

A jury found Isaiah Chance, Sean Gathright, Rashad Murphy, and Davion Murphy guilty of first-degree murder on May 8.

On June 23, 2024, the Tampa Police Department said officers received a 911 call reporting a shooting at 11606 McKinley Drive in Tampa. Upon arrival, officers found two vehicles that had been shot at in the parking lot of Home2 Suites.

Foolio, whose real name was Charles Andrew Jones II, died in the shooting. Foolio was in Tampa that weekend to celebrate his birthday.

The jury will decide if the four defendants will face life in prison without parole or the death penalty. 8 of 12 jurors have to agree for a sentencing of the death penalty.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Jada Williams will provide more details as they become available.