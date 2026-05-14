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Chance the Rapper to bring 'Coloring Book 10th Anniversary' tour to Tampa

Chance The Rapper
Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Chance The Rapper arrives at the premiere of "Michael" on Monday, April 20, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Chance The Rapper
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TAMPA, Fla. — Chance the Rapper announced he is going on tour to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his 2016 mixtape Coloring Book.

The tour will make a stop at The Ritz Ybor in Tampa on Sept. 5. The Coloring Book mixtape was a breakthrough and historic for independent music. Chance the Rapper became the first independent artist to win a Grammy award.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Thursday, May 21, with artist presale beginning Tuesday, May 19.

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