Chance the Rapper to bring 'Coloring Book 10th Anniversary' tour to Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Chance the Rapper announced he is going on tour to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his 2016 mixtape Coloring Book.

The tour will make a stop at The Ritz Ybor in Tampa on Sept. 5. The Coloring Book mixtape was a breakthrough and historic for independent music. Chance the Rapper became the first independent artist to win a Grammy award.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Thursday, May 21, with artist presale beginning Tuesday, May 19.