New congressional map reshapes Tampa Bay race as Kathy Castor seeks 11th term

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — For nearly two decades, Kathy Castor has been a familiar name in Tampa Bay politics.

But this election is different.

The Democratic congresswoman is seeking an 11th term in a dramatically reshaped 14th Congressional District. The new boundaries changed the district’s political makeup and forced Castor to introduce herself to many Hillsborough County voters she did not previously represent.

Mike Beltran, a Republican and former state representative, and Libertarian Brian Lambert are challenging Castor. Their names are printed on the general election ballot. Salomon Hernandez Sr. and Keith Varian have qualified as write-in candidates.

The new lines have also drawn attention from national political organizations and election forecasters. The Cook Political Report, Inside Elections and Sabato’s Crystal Ball rate the race a toss-up, while Decision Desk HQ rates it as leaning Democratic.

A very different District 14

The district Castor is trying to win does not look like the one she previously represented.

The old District 14 included Democratic-leaning portions of Pinellas County and St. Petersburg. The new district is entirely within Hillsborough County and includes much of Tampa, along with communities in southern and eastern Hillsborough County.

Florida’s congressional districts were redrawn in a rare mid-decade redistricting process. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the new boundaries into law on May 4, 2026.

The changes produced a dramatic political shift.

In the 2024 presidential election, Kamala Harris carried the old District 14 by nearly eight percentage points, defeating Donald Trump 53.3% to 45.6%.

Applying those same election results to the new boundaries, Trump would have carried the redrawn district by more than 10 points, receiving 54.7% to Harris’ 44.2%.

That shift means voters who are not aligned with either major party could play an important role in deciding the race.

University of South Florida political scientist Susan MacManus said each candidate will have to reach beyond the most loyal members of their political party.

“It really is going to come down, frankly, to how well each of these candidates, but particularly the congresswoman, can reach into that large group of voters who are no party affiliation or belong to one of the minor parties,” MacManus said in an interview with Tampa Bay 28. For Castor, incumbency brings advantages, including name recognition and nearly two decades of experience in Congress.

But the new boundaries also mean she is making her case to Hillsborough County voters she did not previously represent.

Castor’s campaign says her priorities include lowering health care and energy costs, strengthening the local economy, creating jobs and supporting veterans. Her campaign has also emphasized federal investments she helped secure for Tampa Bay during her time in Congress.

Beltran looks to flip the seat

Beltran is trying to capitalize on the district’s new political makeup.

He served in the Florida House from 2018 to 2024 and represented portions of South and East Hillsborough County.

His campaign has emphasized lowering costs, cutting federal spending, balancing the federal budget and reducing regulatory barriers to health care. Beltran has also pointed to his previous work in the Legislature, including efforts involving telehealth and access to medical clinics.

The new congressional map gives Republicans an opportunity in an area that was previously considered a safer Democratic seat. Still, the race remains competitive, and election forecasters do not agree that either party has a decisive advantage.

Lambert offers voters another option

Voters will also see Lambert’s name on the ballot.

Lambert served in the U.S. Navy from 1998 to 2018 and retired after 20 years of military service.

His campaign emphasizes limited government, fiscal responsibility, constitutional government and individual liberty. On health care, Lambert has called for greater patient choice, price transparency and less federal intervention. He has also emphasized protecting health care and benefits promised to veterans.

His candidacy gives voters an option outside the two major parties as Democrats and Republicans compete over the newly redrawn district.

National attention comes to Tampa

The race and Florida’s new congressional map are attracting attention beyond Tampa Bay.

The National Republican Congressional Committee has identified District 14 as a target, while the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee placed Castor in its Frontline program for Democratic incumbents facing competitive races.

During a recent stop at Casa Jolly in Tampa, Tampa Bay 28 asked Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin about the new map and what it could mean for Democrats.

Martin criticized the way Florida’s new congressional boundaries were drawn.

“When you can’t win fair and square, what do you try to do? You try to rig the maps,” Martin said. “And it’s not going to work this time because people are waking up and they’re seeing this for what it is.”Martin’s claim that the map was “rigged” reflects his political characterization of the redistricting process. Florida’s Republican-controlled Legislature approved the map, and DeSantis signed it into law on May 4.

While Martin expressed optimism about Democratic momentum, he also cautioned voters and campaigns against placing too much confidence in polling or national political trends.

“No one should be overly confident. Don’t believe a poll that shows you up or a poll that shows you down,” Martin said. “Momentum doesn’t knock on doors. Momentum doesn’t turn out the vote.” That uncertainty is part of what makes Florida’s 14th Congressional District worth watching.

Castor enters the race with nearly two decades in Congress. Beltran is running in territory that became considerably more favorable to Republicans under the new boundaries. Lambert is offering voters a choice outside the Democratic and Republican parties.

Unlike Castor’s previous congressional races, all three candidates are making their cases to an electorate defined by significantly different boundaries.

The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3.



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Jada Williams is focused on the issues that matter most to people in who live in Tampa and West Hillsborough County. From downtown Tampa to Town ‘n’ Country and Westchase, Jada works to bring you updates and solutions on everything from crime to infrastructure. Reach out to Jada below with your concerns for your neighborhood.

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. Jada Williams is focused on the issues that matter most to people in who live in Tampa and West Hillsborough County. From downtown Tampa to Town ‘n’ Country and Westchase, Jada works to bring you updates and solutions on everything from crime to infrastructure. Reach out to Jada below with your concerns for your neighborhood.