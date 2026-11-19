TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — An independent psychological evaluation found Thomas Markle, the father of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, competent to proceed in the federal criminal case against him.

The evaluation was conducted Nov. 16 and was the focus of a competency hearing Thursday in federal court in Tampa. After asking for additional time to consult with Thomas Markle, his attorney ultimately told the court the defense would not contest the evaluation's conclusion for purposes of the proceedings in Tampa.

Watch report from Jada Williams:

Psychological evaluation finds Thomas Markle competent to proceed in federal case

The hearing briefly recessed after his defense attorney, Mary Claire Wolf, said more time was needed to speak with Thomas Markle about how to proceed. When court resumed roughly 30 minutes later, the defense declined to contest the competency finding and the psychological report was admitted into evidence.

Wolf stressed that the decision should not be interpreted as Thomas Markle accepting the criminal allegations against him. She said the competency decision"has nothing to do with not disputing allegations against him," adding that Thomas Markle "vehemently denies" the allegations.

The defense also indicated the competency issue could potentially be raised again once the case moves to California.

Markle's daughter Samantha was inside the courtroom. She blew kisses to the camera following the hearing. When asked about the proceedings, she responded it was "fine."

Markle's daughter Samantha was inside the courtroom

Federal investigation leads to charge

Thomas Markle, 82, faces one federal count of possession of child pornography.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators learned in October that suspected child sexual abuse material, or CSAM, had allegedly been discovered among Thomas Markle's possessions in the Philippines.

Investigators were later directed to storage units in the Los Angeles area. FBI agents obtained search warrants and seized approximately 78 items, including slides, film negatives and books containing suspected CSAM, according to federal authorities.

The affidavit describes images investigators allege depict prepubescent girls and says some photographs appeared to show Thomas Markle with children in various stages of undress.

MORE: Judge jails Thomas Markle, father of Meghan, after he cut off his ankle monitor

The allegations have not been proven in court. Thomas Markle is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

International attention comes to quiet Lakeland neighborhood

The case has attracted attention beyond the federal courthouse because Thomas Markle is the father of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

In Lakeland, Dantae Bess said that attention transformed what is normally a quiet neighborhood.

WFTS Dontae Bess tells Jada Williams all of the attention following Thomas Markle was abnormal for his quiet neighborhood.

"It's a quiet neighborhood," Dantae Bess said. "So just to see that many people out here and that many news vans, it's just out of the ordinary."

Dantae Bess described seeing extra vehicles, reporters and heavier-than-normal traffic as news organizations converged on the area.

"It was kind of crazy," Dantae Bess said. "It was pretty much a circus."

The international attention is a major departure from what Dantae Bess said residents are accustomed to seeing.

"I just like to see the birds and planes fly by. That's about it," Dantae Bess said. "No cameras, none of that. No cameras, no extra cars, no extra people. Just wind and birds and the dog."

What's next

Thomas Markle has requested a preliminary hearing in Tampa. That hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Dec. 1. If a grand jury indicts him before then, the preliminary hearing would be canceled and Thomas Markle would be transferred to California.



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Jada Williams is focused on the issues that matter most to people in who live in Tampa and West Hillsborough County. From downtown Tampa to Town ‘n’ Country and Westchase, Jada works to bring you updates and solutions on everything from crime to infrastructure. Reach out to Jada below with your concerns for your neighborhood.

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. Jada Williams is focused on the issues that matter most to people in who live in Tampa and West Hillsborough County. From downtown Tampa to Town ‘n’ Country and Westchase, Jada works to bring you updates and solutions on everything from crime to infrastructure. Reach out to Jada below with your concerns for your neighborhood.