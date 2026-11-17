TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — Robin Lockett was appointed Tuesday to represent District 7 on the Tampa City Council, securing the four votes needed in the first round of balloting to fill the seat left vacant by Luis Viera. Lockett says she will serve only for the remainder of the term and will not run for the seat in the March municipal election.

Lockett told council members the appointment is about more than filling an empty chair. She said District 7 residents deserve meaningful representation even during the relatively short period before voters choose their next council member.

"This is more than talk," Lockett told the council. "Today, I'm ready to serve after having sat here for years."

Lockett says she will not seek election

Lockett said she will not run for District 7 or any other Tampa City Council seat when voters go to the polls in March.

Before the appointment, Lockett argued that choosing someone who intended to run in March could give that person an advantage in the election. Lockett previously said she did not believe the council should have "a thumb on the scale" by appointing a candidate seeking the full term.

Lockett described her appointment as temporary but said the decisions made during that period can have lasting consequences for Tampa residents.

She also said serving on the council will be a full-time commitment and that she will not continue working with Florida Rising while in the position.

Lockett had served as a regional director for Florida Rising and has years of experience in community organizing, issue advocacy, voter education and coalition building. She has also been a regular presence at Tampa City Council meetings.

District 7 seat opened after Luis Viera's departure

The District 7 vacancy was created when Luis Viera left the council before winning election to the Florida House. The district includes parts of North Tampa, including New Tampa, Forest Hills and the University of South Florida area.

Under Tampa's appointment process, four votes from the six remaining council members were required to fill the vacancy.

The appointment carries significance beyond filling the vacant seat. The council faces major decisions in the coming months, including issues surrounding Tampa's land development rules and financing for the Tampa Bay Rays stadium project. Before Lockett's appointment, the six remaining council members were split 3-3 over issuing up to $80 million in bonds toward the stadium's construction.

Lockett will serve out the remainder of Viera's term while Tampa voters ultimately decide who represents District 7 for a full term.

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