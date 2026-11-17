BRANDON, Fla. —
- The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said a mother called 911 for help finding her missing 2-year-old daughter on Nov. 16
- HCSO said deputies responded to Palermo Circle at 1:01 p.m. and began searching.
WATCH: Missing 2-year-old pulled safely from pond by Hillsborough deputy
Missing 2-year-old pulled safely from pond by Hillsborough deputy
- Seven minutes later, HCSO said deputies located the little girl in a nearby pond and safely removed her from the water.
- Deputies said she had no apparent injuries and was evaluated by Hillsborough County Fire Rescue before being reunited with her mother.
HOA said yes, but the CDD says no: Sun City Center homeowners ordered to remove backyard fences
For years, homeowners in one Hillsborough County neighborhood had fences around their backyards — fences that were approved by their homeowners' association. But now, another organization with government powers says some of those fences are blocking drainage easements and have to go, at the owners' expense.
Sun City Fences