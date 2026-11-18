TAMPA, Fla. —
- The Dash4Diabetes 5K & 10K Walk/Run will take place on Saturday, Nov. 28 at Al Lopez Park.
Event organizer Trey Brady spoke with Tampa Bay 28 anchors Deiah Riley and Andrew Kinsey about the organization.
WATCH: Dash4Diabetes organizer shares details on upcoming Tampa eventDash4Diabetes organizer shares details on upcoming Tampa event
- For more information, click here.
HOA said yes, but the CDD says no: Sun City Center homeowners ordered to remove backyard fences
For years, homeowners in one Hillsborough County neighborhood had fences around their backyards — fences that were approved by their homeowners' association. But now, another organization with government powers says some of those fences are blocking drainage easements and have to go, at the owners' expense.
Sun City Fences