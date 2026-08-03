Flights to TPA grounded due to thunderstorms: FAA

TAMA, Fla. — Flights to Tampa International Airport (TPA) are grounded due to thunderstorms, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
Arriving flights to TPA are grounded from 7:13 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 3.
The probability of extension is medium, per the FAA.
Court filing challenges use of Florida's 'Halo Law' in Riverview woman's arrest
An attorney for a Riverview woman arrested during a Hillsborough County traffic stop last year has asked a judge to dismiss all three misdemeanor charges against her.
Court filing challenges use of Florida's 'Halo Law' in Riverview woman's arrest