Man accused of going over 100 MPH in Tesla on Florida Ave. arrested after fatal crash: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police Department (TPD) said it arrested a man involved in a fatal crash on North Florida Avenue on July 2.

TPD said it has arrested Luciano Ibarra, 20, for felony vehicular homicide on July 24.

On July 2, TPD said a blue Tesla believed to be driven by Ibarra was traveling over 100 MPH at the 11600 block of North Florida Avenue. A vehicle was attempting to make a left turn into a car dealership and was struck by the Tesla, causing the vehicle to overturn.

The man in his 30s was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries, TPD said.

Luciano is in Hillsborough County jail and is being held on no bond, according to jail records