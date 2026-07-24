Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Man accused of going over 100 MPH in Tesla on Florida Ave. arrested after fatal crash: TPD

tampa police generic
Taylor Vinson
tampa police generic
Posted
and last updated

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police Department (TPD) said it arrested a man involved in a fatal crash on North Florida Avenue on July 2.

TPD said it has arrested Luciano Ibarra, 20, for felony vehicular homicide on July 24.

On July 2, TPD said a blue Tesla believed to be driven by Ibarra was traveling over 100 MPH at the 11600 block of North Florida Avenue. A vehicle was attempting to make a left turn into a car dealership and was struck by the Tesla, causing the vehicle to overturn.

The man in his 30s was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries, TPD said.

Luciano is in Hillsborough County jail and is being held on no bond, according to jail records

Florida memory care facility files for bankruptcy after $1.5M court judgment

A Pasco County memory care facility filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy weeks after a judge ordered it to pay a $1.5 million award to a resident's family in a wrongful death lawsuit.

Florida memory care facility files for bankruptcy after $1.5M court judgment

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.