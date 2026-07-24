Security guard shoots, kills man at Emperors Gentleman’s Club in Tampa: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — Police are looking into a fatal shooting that happened overnight at the Emperors Gentleman's Club in Tampa.

Tampa Police Department (TPD) officers responded to shots fired just before 12:15 a.m. on July 24 to 5718 E Adamo Dr.

TPD said officers found a man in his early 20s suffering from upper body trauma at the club. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said their preliminary investigation uncovered the man was ejected from one area of the club, then moments later, police said he pushed past some venue employees to enter separate area of the club that was closed to the public.

According to TPD's report, this is when the security guard, a man in his early 60s, had a physical altercation with the man, who hit the security guard repeatedly before the guard shot and killed him.

TPD confirmed the security guard remained on scene, as detectives continue to investigate the shooting.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.