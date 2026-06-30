Tampa's Liberty by the Bay celebration kicks off July 4 at Julian B. Lane Park

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa is marking America's 250th birthday with its largest Independence Day celebration ever, and downtown will be the place to be this Friday.

The city's Liberty by the Bay event at Julian B. Lane Park runs from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on July 4, rain or shine.

"We are going to have big fun celebrating America's 250th birthday, so we are going to start with live music, food trucks, kids zone, community exhibits, a patriotic pet show, so everybody can bring their pets down dressed in red, white, and blue. It wouldn't be a party without a boat parade," the Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said.

The evening wraps up with a drone show featuring 250 drones, followed by a fireworks show over the Hillsborough River. There will also be four separate fireworks shows across the downtown area: at Julian B.Lane Park, the American Victory Ship, the Tampa Convention Center Basin, and near Armature Works.

The Fourth of July boat parade begins at 6:15 p.m. at the southern tip of Harbor Island, featuring dozens of decorated boats cruising through downtown. A blessing of the fleet, led by a chaplain from MacDill Air Force Base, takes place at Julian B. Lane at approximately 7:30 p.m. The public can vote for their favorite decorated boat through a People's Choice Award, and the judges for best decorated boat will be children whose parents serve at MacDill Air Force Base.

Water ski shows are scheduled at 5 p.m. at the Tampa Convention Center and at 6:15 p.m. at Julian B. Lane Park.

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay will host a patriotic pet show. The Tampa Bay History Center will have an interactive display covering Tampa's history and the history of the United States. The Glazer Children's Museum is leading a kids' liberty procession, where children can make their own patriotic costumes before parading in them. Visit Tampa Bay will have official Liberty by the Bay apparel available for purchase.

A marketplace led by local youth entrepreneurs and live music from Tampa's Beat Down Band are also on the schedule.

The celebration extends beyond Julian B. Lane Park. Harbour Island, Armature Works, Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, Sparkman Wharf, and the Tampa Riverwalk will all be activated throughout the day.

Residents can also participate in an online poetry celebration called Art of the Pen by visitingtampa.gov/artofthepen and sharing what America and Tampa mean to them.

Getting there

Parking and traffic will be challenging throughout downtown.

"We are going to have the Jolly Trolleys running for free throughout downtown, so individuals can park at any of the parking garages downtown and look for the Jolly Trolleys to be able to come down to the festivities," the mayor said.

The TECO Streetcar will also run for free. City officials encouraged attendees to arrive early to avoid traffic.

For real-time event updates, weather information, and traffic alerts, text TAMPA250 to 888-777.

Staying safe

Nearly every Tampa Police Department officer will be working July 4. Officers will be deployed on foot,horseback, bicycle, patrol cars, helicopter, and drone.

Police Chief Lee Bercaw reminded attendees to plan for a designated driver on land and on the water.

"Celebratory gunfire will not be tolerated," Chief Bercaw said, adding that firing a gun into the air is a crime, not a celebration. He also urged the public to report anything suspicious.

Tampa Fire Rescue Chief Barbara Tripp offered reminders for anyone planning to use fireworks at home.

"Keep them away from your homes, vehicles, mulch, dry grass, and trees. Have a charge, water hose, or water bucket somewhere close by, just in case if you get out of hand. Never allow children to operate fireworks," Tripp said.

Tripp also noted that sparklers burn at more than 1,200 degrees and can cause serious burns. She advised people to light one firework at a time, never attempt to relight a malfunctioning firework, and soak used fireworks in water overnight before disposing of them.

Cooling stations and free hydration stations will be available throughout Julian B. Lane Park. Officials urged attendees to drink water before arriving, wear light-colored clothing, apply and reapply sunscreen, and seek shade when possible.

Thunderstorms are possible on July 4. Officials said fireworks will proceed rain or shine but will not take place if there is dangerous lightning. Updates will be sent to anyone who has texted TAMPA250 to 888-777.

Not everyone is heading downtown. Some Tampa residents plan to celebrate closer to home.

Isaiah Butler said he will mostly be at work but is hoping to make it to a barbecue after his shift.

"Mostly at work, but you know, hopefully after work, somebody let me come to the barbecue or something,"Butler said.

Aspen Martinez is looking forward to spending the holiday with family.

"Since I have it off, I don't know how the heck that happened. I'm gonna probably spend it with my family, mylittle nephews, and buy a bunch of firecrackers, show them what a bottle rocket is for the first time," Martinez said.

Martinez said the milestone anniversary adds meaning to this year's celebration.

"It being the 250th anniversary. Yeah, I mean, I'm glad I have it off. I'm gonna blow, I'm gonna fire a lot of fireworks. It's gonna be awesome," Martinez said.

Butler said he hopes the celebration helps rekindle a sense of national pride.

"I feel like some people are not really feeling as fast as this year with everything going on, but you know,hopefully this will bring some of those feelings back, you know that patriotism back," Butler said.



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. Jada Williams is focused on the issues that matter most to people in who live in Tampa and West Hillsborough County. From downtown Tampa to Town ‘n’ Country and Westcase, Jada works to bring you updates and solutions on everything from crime to infrastructure. Reach out to Jada below with your concerns for your neighborhood.