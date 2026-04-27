USF students rethink off-campus living arrangements after 2 doctoral students were killed by roommate

TAMPA, Fla. — University of South Florida students are expressing safety concerns and reconsidering their living arrangements after learning two doctoral students were murdered by an off-campus roommate.

"I would say it was scary just because, like, it doesn't, like, you see it happening in other places, but then when it's like, super local and like, it's your school specifically, or, like, the apartment that you like, live right next to, it's kind of scary about that," student Alicia said.

Alicia said her parents live overseas and texted her to be careful.

"It's so unfortunate for the students and their families, especially also being international students as well," Alicia said.

Student Nathan Arnan said Hisham Abugharbieh, who is currently facing charges for the murders on Friday, was arrested two minutes away from his apartment. He suggested implementing safety requirements or background checks for off-campus housing.

"I feel like you shouldn't have to have a risk of, you know, being kidnapped, or any of that stuff," Norman said.

Everett, a freshman studying mechanical engineering, said the incident has not affected his thinking about roommates yet, but he will take it into consideration when looking for off-campus housing next semester.

"Generally, you know, USF a good school, it's a good community, and I don't think there should be any problems," Everett said.

The students' concerns come as law enforcement works to identify if a body recovered near the Howard Frankland Bridge is Nahida Bristy's. The body of the other victim, Zamil Limon, was found on Friday on the Howard Frankland Bridge.

Limon’s roommate, 26-year-old Hisham Abugharbieh, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

The families of Limon and Bristy issued a joint statement demanding the highest possible punishment for Abugharbieh and requesting accountability regarding the safety of off-campus housing. They also requested that both victims’ bodies be handled according to Islamic funeral rites and that USF establish a memorial.

"To honor the memory of Zamil and Bristy and to help prevent such tragedies in the future, we request that USF establish a memorial in their names," the families said.

USF responded, stating it will ensure funeral arrangements follow Islamic traditions, work closely with authorities investigating safety measures at private off-campus housing, and assist the families with legal, logistical, and financial resources.

"Our goal is to do everything within our capacity to help prevent such tragedies in the future," USF said.

The university also pledged to help return personal belongings with care, address any university-related financial matters, and create a campus memorial, along with annual ceremonies.

Tampa Bay 28 reached out to the off-campus, privately owned housing complex to address the families' concerns, but did not hear back.



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. Jada Williams is focused on the issues that matter most to people in who live in Tampa and West Hillsborough County. From downtown Tampa to Town ‘n’ Country and Westcase, Jada works to bring you updates and solutions on everything from crime to infrastructure. Reach out to Jada below with your concerns for your neighborhood.