Teen charged with attempted murder after allegedly setting home on fire with propane tank, Molotov cocktail

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — On Saturday morning, a Lehigh Acres teen was arrested after allegedly using a propane tank to start a house fire while a family was asleep inside.

Lee County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) said they responded to a residential fire on the 300 block of Paisley Avenue and discovered a 5-gallon propane tank open near the front door and a homemade Molotov cocktail.

Four people inside the house escaped through a window and were not injured.

Officials located the teen at his home, who admitted to transporting the propane tank and using a gas-filled bottle to ignite the fire, attempting to kill someone inside, according to LCSO.

The teen was charged with four counts of attempted felony murder, arson, occupied burglary, making a destructive device and possession or use of a weapon.