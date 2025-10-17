TPA named 'Best Large Airport,' SRQ named 'Best Resort Airport' by USA Today

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa International Airport (TPA) and Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) announced they were both recognized on the "USA Today 10Best" list.

To create the list, USA Today says an expert panel nominates their top pics in 10 categories, and then readers vote to determine the winners.

TPA said it was named #1 in three categories: Best Large Airport, Best Airport for Art and Best Airport for Dining.

SRQ said it was named #1 in the Best Resort Airport category.

In 2024, TPA was named America's Best Large Airport and the Best Airport for Dining, but this year is the airport's first time being named the Best Airport for Art.