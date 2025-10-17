Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

TPA named 'Best Large Airport,' SRQ named 'Best Resort Airport' by USA Today

Tampa International Airport
WFTS
Tampa International Airport
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa International Airport (TPA) and Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) announced they were both recognized on the "USA Today 10Best" list.

To create the list, USA Today says an expert panel nominates their top pics in 10 categories, and then readers vote to determine the winners.

TPA said it was named #1 in three categories: Best Large Airport, Best Airport for Art and Best Airport for Dining.

SRQ said it was named #1 in the Best Resort Airport category.

In 2024, TPA was named America's Best Large Airport and the Best Airport for Dining, but this year is the airport's first time being named the Best Airport for Art.

Concrete company responds after multiple drivers say repaving project damaged their cars

Weeks after drivers started reaching out to Tampa Bay 28 about damage to their vehicles, we’re finally hearing from the contractor behind the Tyrone Boulevard repaving project.

Concrete company responds after multiple drivers say repaving project damaged their cars

Latest Local News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.