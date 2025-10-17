LAKELAND, Fla. — Parts of Lakeland are under a rabies alert after the first confirmed case in Polk County this year.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 12 a veterinary technician at Parkway Veterinary Emergency Clinic was bitten by a stray cat. The woman who brought the cat in for care also sustained two scratches. Officials said the cat later tested positive for rabies.

Discounted rabies vaccines offered after first confirmed case in Polk County

Veterinarian Katelyn Ross is concerned about the spread of the deadly virus.

"Unfortunately, there's no treatment for it in the animals and it does pass to people so it's a huge health concern, most definitely," said Ross.

Ross, who works at SPCA Florida in Lakeland, explains the symptoms of rabid animals vary.

"It could be just walking funny, drooling excessively, not acting themselves would be a big sign. Seizures, not wanting to drink water, different things like that," said Ross.

Infected animals may not show obvious symptoms right away, and any animal bite or scratch should be taken seriously.

Ross stresses that humans should seek medical help immediately after being exposed, as the virus is deadly if left untreated.

"It's a neurological disease. It's very painful, you have to be hospitalized, and because there is zoonotic nature, you’re critical, you're in the critical unit," Ross said.

Vets say the rabies vaccine provides complete protection for pets. SPCA Florida has now reduced the cost of the vaccine making it easier for you to get your pets protected.

"The special includes a limited exam and a rabies vaccine, be it a one-year or a three-year vaccine, all for $32. Which is half off the price," said Randa Richter, SPCA Humane Programs Director.

SPCA Florida is seeing an influx of calls for vaccination appointments since announcing the deal on Friday. The offer runs through Nov. 30.

The rabies alert is in effect for 60 days in the South Lakeland area.



Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it's had on some of our most vulnerable populations.

