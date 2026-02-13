VIDEO: Massive gathering of Cownose rays in Tampa Bay

- According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), cownose rays are known to form large schools and undergo seasonal migration once a year.
- A video posted by See Through Canoe captured the massive gathering of rays that takes place every winter in Tampa Bay.
- The gathering of cownose rays typically lasts around three days.
- The cownose ray gets its name because of the shape of its head and the two lobes of the snout that resemble those of a cow, per the FWC.
