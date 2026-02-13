Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
VIDEO: Massive gathering of Cownose rays in Tampa Bay

  • According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), cownose rays are known to form large schools and undergo seasonal migration once a year.
  • A video posted by See Through Canoe captured the massive gathering of rays that takes place every winter in Tampa Bay.
  • The gathering of cownose rays typically lasts around three days.
  • The cownose ray gets its name because of the shape of its head and the two lobes of the snout that resemble those of a cow, per the FWC.

