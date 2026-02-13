Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
PSO searching for missing, endangered 13-year-old last seen in Wesley Chapel

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office (PSO) is searching for a missing and endangered 13-year-old boy who was last seen in Wesley Chapel.

PSO said Josiah Ramos was last seen near Tampa Downs Boulevard and Steel Dust Lane at around 3:15 p.m. on Feb. 12.

Officials said Ramos was last seen wearing a tan hoodie, blue jean pants and a black backpack.

PSO asks anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact the Pasco Sheriff's non-emergency line at 727-847-8102, option 7, or report tips online here.

