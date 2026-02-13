HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — With Valentine’s Day around the corner, love stories are front and center across the Tampa Bay region. Some are just beginning. Others have stood the test of time. Next month, Shirley and Elmer Clark will celebrate an extraordinary milestone: 71 years of marriage.

Shirley was 17 and Elmer was 20 when they first met on a blind date. It did not take long for Elmer to realize she was the one.

“We went out for a week or two, and I asked her to go steady and shortly after that I asked her to marry me,” said Elmer.

71 Years of Love: Local couple shares secret to a lifetime together

Shirley said it was love at first sight.

What began as a teenage romance grew into a lifetime together. When asked what they love most about each other, their answers came easily.

“Just being with him is my favorite because he is sweet, kind, and gentle,” said Shirley

Elmer said, “there’s lots of things you don’t have enough time for me to tell!”

After 71 Valentine's Days together, the Clarks say the key to a lasting marriage is not complicated.

“Just love one another as long as you love one another, there’s always hope for everything,” said Shirley.

Elmer said forgiveness is just as important.

“I guess being able to forgive one another for little thing you know, overlook things, don’t make a big thing out of anything,” said Elmer.

Their story is built on shared road trips, raising children and growing older side by side.

If there is one lesson they hope to pass on, it’s to cherish the time you have.

“Time goes awful quick. Take advantage of the time that you have because the first thing you know, it goes. I don’t understand where it goes,” Elmer said.

After more than seven decades together, they say it still feels like just yesterday.

“It seems though that it's almost like you’re just married and you look and all your whole life is gone and you don’t know where it's gone to, it goes so fast. It's been good, but it's gone fast,” said Elmer.

The couple recently received a special Valentine's card as part of a community effort organized by Senior Helpers.

The organization is distributing more than 2,000 handwritten Valentine's cards to seniors this year. Each one is written by students at local schools, offering thoughtful messages.

“They’re just very surprised that someone thought of them and that a child would consider them and write such a special note to them,” said Sindy Rauf with Senior Helpers.

It is not too late to participate. You can drop off a handmade Valentine at the Senior Helpers office, and they will distribute it to a senior in the community.



