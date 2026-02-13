Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Clearwater police arrest driver in hit-and-run that killed man

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater police arrested the driver suspected in the hit-and-run that left one pedestrian dead on Feb. 4.

Police said a man, 60-year-old Elbert Gilbert, was hit around 9:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard. On Feb. 13, authorities arrested 51-year-old Dawn Dunkle in connection to the crash.

Dunkle is accused of leaving the scene after hitting Gilbert with her 2024 red Ford Mustang. She told investigators she thought she had hit a box or a speed bump, according to police.

Gilbert was transported to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police charged Dunkle with leaving the scene of a crash involving a death. She was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.

