87-year-old Wesley Chapel man dies after Tesla in autopilot mode crashes: FHP

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — An 87-year-old Wesley Chapel man is dead after a crash involving a Tesla in autopilot mode in Pasco County, Florida Highway Patrol said.

The incident happened shortly after 8 p.m. on May 26, when the man was driving a Tesla Model Y SUV, heading eastbound on Overpass Road in autopilot mode.

FHP said the Tesla left the roadway, struck an electrical box, and continued until it went into a pond, just east of Infinite Drive.

The driver was taken to an area hospital, where he died from injuries suffered during the crash.

FHP said a 75-year-old Wesley Chapel woman was passenger in the Tesla, but her injuries are not life-threatening. She was also transported to an area hospital.