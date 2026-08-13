Pasco County students head back to class on the first day of school amid growth and change

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — The first day of school is underway in Pasco County, with students returning to campuses across the district — including Wesley Chapel High School, where excitement was in the air Thursday morning.

Students arrived for reunions with friends and warm welcomes from teachers, and the day got off to a smooth start.

Watch report from Annette Gutierrez

Pasco County students return to school Thursday

For junior Carmelo Lopez, the morning brought a familiar mix of feelings.

"Nervous, but also excited," Lopez said.

Drama teacher Heather Adams said those nerves are nothing new — and she can relate.

"Everyone feels a little nervous. I tell my students all the time, everyone has stage fright, so I'll be on stage all day today," Adams said.

WFTS Back to school Pasco County

Seniors Kennady Murphy and Valeria Palacio said they are focused on finishing strong and making the most of their final year.

They told Tampa Bay 28 Annette Gutierrez that they are most looking forward to...

"Graduation! Graduation, finishing strong, prom. Mostly like the senior actives; senior sunrise, senior sunset," Murphy and Palacio said.

Lopez said the social side of school is also a draw.

"Definitely connecting with the teachers and being with my friends again," Lopez said.

Adams said the bigger picture is always on her mind as she works with students.

"In high school, we just want to prepare kids for what happens after," Adams said.

Principal Matt McDermott said he is proud of the school's "A" rating and is determined to keep it.

"So look for our strengths and building on our strengths and trying to continue that - that A-rating for our school. The kids are very proud of it, the community is very proud of it, so are we," McDermott said.

WFTS

Growth brings challenges

Rapid growth on the east side of Pasco County is creating challenges for the district. Superintendent John Legg said that while some schools are gaining students, others on the west side are seeing enrollment decline.

"We are looking at our schools strategically and surgically to ensure that the facilities match the demand because we don't wanna waste resources. We can't have a school that's half full. It's not a good usage of overhead and capital dollars, so we're looking at doing those K-8s and other unique models in order to have good use of facilities, consolidate when we can, and also move students where they need to be," Legg said.

Transportation improvements

The district also made progress on a persistent staffing challenge. Legg said the number of bus driver vacancies dropped from 67 last year to fewer than 20 this year.

Once the 15-day enrollment count is complete, Legg said the district will be able to determine whether additional changes are needed to school consolidations or boundaries.

In the meantime, students like Lopez are keeping their eyes on what matters most.

"I have two years left so I'm just trying to make it the best," Lopez said.



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. If you live in Wesley Chapel or the surrounding area, Annette Gutierrez is here for you. She’s focused on finding solutions and getting results for our neighbors, so send Annette tips on how she can help.