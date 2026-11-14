Pasco County Animal Services pauses dog and cat intakes as shelter reaches over capacity, seeks help

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — Pasco County Animal Services is over capacity and has paused intakes of dogs and cats because it no longer has room for them.

When you walk up to the shelter, you see a sign that reads: "Intake Pause."

Watch report from Annette Gutierrez:

Pasco County Animal Services pauses dog and cat intakes, asks for help

The shelter's maximum capacity for dogs is 152, but Director Gary Herrero says they currently have 158.

"We're a reflection of our community and we're here for our community, but we also have a responsibility to the animals in our care now so we just wanna be able to provide the ultimate care," Herrero said.

Herrero says the last time the shelter stopped intakes was because of canine flu. This time, it's overcrowding. He says they've seen intakes increase by about 40 to 60% — pointing to the financial strain many families are facing.

"I mean when people are having a hard time deciding what items they need to buy in their home for their family between a box of cereal and a box of, you know, treats for their dog or dog food, then I think those are the harder decisions that people are facing today," Herrero said.

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Even with the intake pause, the shelter is still required to save room for dogs that are dangerous or have medical needs.

"We are also in charge of public health and safety for every animal in the county. Therefore, we should be reserving space for animals that are dangerous, neglected, injured, and sick and those animals we can't put a pause on," Herrero said.

On Friday morning, I saw at least two people come to the shelter looking to surrender their dogs. Neither wanted to go on camera. Volunteers offered resources to help them keep their pets or directed them to other shelters.

"So before they get to the point of possibly abandoning an animal, we request that they at least call us because there may be a resource we can match them up with, whether that's a rescue resource or a low vet cost resource or education or training advice," Herrero said.

There are also ways the community can help — including adoption. One couple came to the shelter and left with a new family member.

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"We had lost our fur baby a year ago. And our house has been empty, excuse me if I start crying…" Bill Estes said.

Bill Estes and his wife adopted Bella — helping free up space for another animal. Right now, all adoption fees are waived.

"Dogs have feelings they have emotions just like human beings and it breaks our heart to see you know dogs that have to be turned in," Estes said.

The shelter is also a "Save 90" facility — meaning animals aren't euthanized because of time or space, only for medical or behavioral reasons.

Fostering and adopting are the best ways you can help, so if you want to learn how to do so, you can click here.



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If you live in Wesley Chapel or the surrounding area, Annette Gutierrez is here for you. She’s focused on finding solutions and getting results for our neighbors, so send Annette tips on how she can help.

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. If you live in Wesley Chapel or the surrounding area, Annette Gutierrez is here for you. She’s focused on finding solutions and getting results for our neighbors, so send Annette tips on how she can help.