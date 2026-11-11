Pasco County weighs deal with developer to widen, resurface part of Old Pasco Road in Wesley Chapel

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — As Wesley Chapel continues to grow, so does the need for better roads — and Pasco County is now considering a proposal to widen another stretch of Old Pasco Road.

The county is weighing an agreement with Meritage Homes to widen and resurface a portion of the road, which would extend from north of Coyote Way and Sedgeway Boulevard to just north of Old Mill Road. Under the proposal, Meritage would design, permit and build the road improvements, and the county would reimburse the developer for eligible expenses. The county estimates the cost at about $7.1 million.

WATCH: Pasco County eyes developer deal to widen part of Old Pasco Road

Pasco County eyes developer deal to widen part of Old Pasco Road

Residents who live along Old Pasco Road are no strangers to construction, but they could soon see even more if Pasco County commissioners move forward with the proposed agreement.

When Larry Feldstein moved to Wesley Chapel near Old Pasco Road in 2023, he says there was no construction. But now, with a widening project already underway in parts of Old Pasco Road, that has changed.

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"We've had numerous disruptions," Feldstein said. "It's terrible and it just seems like it's, it's taking forever and it's a lot of noise."

The agreement is tied to a development approved last year that would allow 106 townhomes on about 18 acres. The plans also include bike lanes, a sidewalk and a multi-use path.

"It's a day late and a dollar short. That's what it is," Feldstein said.

Feldstein says he worries about a developer taking the reins on the project.

"You can hold the county more responsible for the projects versus a developer," Feldstein said.

But not everyone I spoke with is opposed to the construction. I spoke with one gentleman off camera who tells me he doesn't mind the construction happening here because he knows that it's necessary to allow for the growth happening in Wesley Chapel.

There's another detail in the agreement: The townhomes could be built and sold before the road improvements are complete, as long as the developer complies with the agreement.

"The Project may be designed, permitted, constructed, and units may be conveyed to third party buyers without any timing or sequencing constraints tied to the Old Pasco Road Improvements…," the agreement reads.

If you want to make your voice heard, there is a Pasco County Commission meeting next Tuesday, November 17 in Dade City with a public hearing on the topic set for 1:30 p.m.

Pasco County



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. If you live in Wesley Chapel or the surrounding area, Annette Gutierrez is here for you. She’s focused on finding solutions and getting results for our neighbors, so send Annette tips on how she can help.