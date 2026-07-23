2 people found deceased in Hunters Green community in New Tampa; death investigation underway: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police Department (TPD) said it is conducting a death investigation in the Hunters Green Community in New Tampa.

TPD said around 12 p.m. on July 23, officers were attempting to locate a man, a person of interest, near the 9400 block of Hunters Pond Drive, for an unrelated case.

Officers said they saw indicators consistent with a death in the residence.

Tampa police located two people inside: a woman and the person of interest.

The deaths appear to be related, officials said.

TPD said the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.