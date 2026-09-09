USF breaks ground on Uptown Landing development as Tampa residents raise traffic concerns

NEW TAMPA, Fla. — On the north side of the University of South Florida's Tampa campus, you'll see big pile of dirt. But in the coming years, the area will look very different.

USF broke ground Tuesday on Uptown Landing, a nearly $500 million mixed-use development that will transform part of the university's former golf course into a new destination for students, faculty and the surrounding community.

The project was previously known as the Fletcher District. On Tuesday's groundbreaking ceremony, USF unveiled the "Uptown Landing" name.

"This is for the community," USF President Moez Limayem said. "This will be an incredible place to come, have fun, work, live, enjoy the game in our on-campus stadium, have a drink or a dinner afterwards and just hang out."

The first phase will cover about 27 acres north of Fletcher Avenue and east of North 46th Street, within walking distance of USF's new on-campus football stadium.

The development will include about 700 new student housing beds, 150 multifamily apartments, a 150-room hotel and conference center, restaurants and retail space, and a major academic and research building.

USF plans to have the first phase completed by fall 2028.

The university says the development is designed to create a new hub for the campus and the Tampa Bay community, while also giving students and visitors places to live, eat, shop and gather near the new stadium.

Hillsborough County Commissioner Ken Hagan said the development could help transform an underused area.

"It was very easy to see the value in the Fletcher district because this development will completely transform an underperforming asset, add to the tax base and create an economic hub in an area that's been largely deprived," Hagan said.

Students say they are excited to see USF grow.

"So when we are away from home, our friends become our family and the places that we spend our time become our home too. That's why I'm so excited about what is being built here. I can imagine future students living close to campus, shopping, having dinner, and walking to our own campus stadium," one student said during the groundbreaking ceremony.

"I feel like it would just make this more of like a college town type of vibe for this school and it should be exciting," USF student Azarian Levatte said.

Traffic concerns

While university officials and students are excited about the development, some nearby residents worry about the added traffic.

Kari Joshsun, a New Tampa resident who lives in Tampa Palms, said traffic in the area is already difficult during the afternoon rush.

"More traffic, more people, it's not a good idea," she said.

Joshsun said she sees the benefits for students but hopes the project also takes nearby roads into consideration.

"We have people just coming around the bend," she said. "If they can make maybe another lane, something like that, so they have, like, a turning lane in the center, something like that would be a lot easier."

Limayem said USF is also focused on making sure traffic moves safely and efficiently.

"We have worldwide experts here right here at USF in transportation and roads," Limayem said. "We're using that talent to make sure that traffic is as fluid as it could be, so that's very important for us."

USF says the project is being developed through a public-private partnership. Under the agreement, the private developer will finance and own the student housing, multifamily housing, hotel and retail components during the terms of the ground leases. USF will directly fund the academic and research building and its portion of the district infrastructure.

The development is being built on part of the university's former 138-acre golf course.

With the new stadium expected to open before Uptown Landing is completed, university officials envision the two projects working together to create a new destination on the northern edge of campus.

"This will be a destination anchored by USF, but created for the entire community," Limayem said.



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