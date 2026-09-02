Woman pleads not guilty in New Tampa hit-and-run death of 82-year-old man

NEW TAMPA, Fla. — Danielle Grant, 34, pleaded not guilty Wednesday in connection with the July 26 hit-and-run death of 82-year-old Francisco Lugo near Bruce B Downs in New Tampa. The victim's family was in court for the hearing.

Tampa Bay 28 Annette Gutierrez is following up on this story and went to Wednesday's court hearing, where Lugo's nephew, Aneudi Millan, attended to represent his family. He said seeing Grant in court for the first time was painful.

WFTS

"It was hard because at the end of the day she get to walk out with her family they get to hear her voice, talk to her, touch her, eat with her. I would never get to hear my uncle's voice. I would never get to talk to him. I would never get to hear him sing his songs," Millan said.

Watch report from Annette Gutierrez

Danielle Grant pleads not guilty in connection with the July 26 hit-and-run death

Grant is accused of killing Lugo and leaving the scene of the crash. She turned herself in four days after the incident.

"Her actions speak louder than words. You left the scene, he died. You turn yourself in 4 days later. She's not the victim, we are," Millan said.

Grant was released on a $50,000 bond. She must wear a GPS monitor and is not allowed to drive.

A review of her court records shows she has several counts of driving with a suspended license, along with citations for speeding, running red lights, and careless driving.

Millan questioned how Grant was still able to drive given her record.

"Why did it take this long or this incident for her to still be able to drive? I don't understand that," Millan said.

For Millan, justice has a clear meaning.

"Prison time prison time so this don't happen to somebody else," Millan said.

Grant declined to comment. The next court hearing is set for Oct. 8 at 8:30 a.m.



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. If you live in Wesley Chapel or the surrounding area, Annette Gutierrez is here for you. She’s focused on finding solutions and getting results for our neighbors, so send Annette tips on how she can help.