ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — There is no stopping the growth in Zephyrhills — especially at the industrial corridor.

New industrial businesses are bringing more jobs to the area, but having those jobs available is only part of the equation. That's why AmSkills is hosting a career discovery bootcamp at Bahr's Technical Center, where about a dozen residents are learning technical skills that can prepare them to work at an industrial company.

"I'm very excited knowing the fact that there is opportunity, there is a lot of knowledge that I can gain in this program," Zephyrhills resident Heather Oliveras said.

WATCH: Zephyrhills bootcamp preps locals for manufacturing jobs

Zephyrhills bootcamp trains locals for manufacturing jobs as industrial corridor grows

"This two-week boot camp we have here is designed for people who are looking to explore new jobs in manufacturing and so we put them through very fundamental skills soldering, electrical, mechanical, print reading," Tyler Mudano, director of operations for AmSkills, said.

Mudano says the bootcamp was made possible with support from the city and Pasco County Community Development.

"We have roughly $50,000 to 60,000 to do two or three boot camps here in East Pasco to, again, bring in people and give them the base-level skills and get them employed within the community," Mudano said.

The goal is to employ locals.

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Zephyrhills Mayor Melonie Bahr Monson says just this year alone, the city has brought on at least four industrial companies — Bauducco, MiTek, Monin, and Tibbett's Lumber.

"We're excited about the momentum that we have going on here in Zephyrhills," Bahr Monson said. "My main focus has been on industry coming into our city. We need jobs for the people that live here so they don't have to travel outside of our city."

For Oliveras, who is training with AmSkills, that commute is something she knows well.

"I had to commute sometimes to Tampa as far as downtown Tampa and Clearwater. And it was definitely very stressful and exhausting driving to and from," Oliveras said.

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For locals like Oliveras, the bootcamp is a welcome change.

"There hasn't been too many opportunities ... So to know that manufacturing plants are coming to Zephyrhills, it's very exciting," Oliveras said. "I'm ready to just absorb everything I can."

At the end of the two-week program, graduates will have an opportunity to meet face to face with a local employer and interview on the spot. The mayor says the goal is to have more programs like this in Zephyrhills.



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. If you live in Wesley Chapel or the surrounding area, Annette Gutierrez is here for you. She’s focused on finding solutions and getting results for our neighbors, so send Annette tips on how she can help.