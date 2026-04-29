ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — As Autism Awareness Month comes to a close, local businesses in Zephyrhills are showing their support for people who work with those on the autism spectrum.

One of those businesses, Healthy Vibes Cafe, is using its platform to raise awareness of the cause through a community fundraiser.

WATCH: Zephyrhills cafe hosts fundraiser to support autism awareness efforts

Zephyrhills cafe hosts fundraiser to support autism awareness efforts

The cafe owner, Aaron Ringer, said the effort is personal.

“Autism awareness is near and dear to my heart because we have so many great clients that come in with their kids,” Ringer said.

Ringer opened Healthy Vibes Cafe in Zephyrhills about two years ago, serving protein shakes, coffee, teas and baked goods. Over time, he has built a community of customers — including some who are on the spectrum.

“This place has become a place where they can do everyday lifestyle things such as like purchasing products, drinks, talking to other people in the community. So it's awesome to see their, you know, them, them shine while they’re in here,” Ringer said.

That sense of community is what inspired Ringer to give back.

He is partnering with local realtor Stephanie Rogers, who works with families with special needs, to host a fundraiser this Saturday to benefit the Academy of Spectrum Diversity, the LILLY Education Foundation, and the LILLY Learning Center.

“We are really want to make an impact and help those who have become like family members here,” Ringer said.

The LILLY Learning Center is a nonprofit that supports children with diverse learning needs.

Founder Lexa Duno said many systems are not designed for all types of learners.

“I think that every single child was born on this earth with great purpose, and I think that oftentimes our spaces and our systems are meant, are dedicated to one type of learner or one type of child. But kids with autism, you know, they have varying needs. They require different types of accommodations,” Duno said.

The organization focuses on creating a supportive environment tailored to each child.

“This is a safe space where you can be yourself, feel encouraged to learn and know that you can grow,” said Sophia Mitchell, an administrator at the center.

Advocates said awareness is key to building understanding.

“It is amazing what we do and I think we should continue spreading awareness so that more people are able to understand that they are like everybody else,” said Andre Huaman, associate director of operations at the Lily Learning Center.

For more information on the fundraiser, visit Healthy Vibes Cafe here.

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