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FDLE issues missing child alert for 2 girls from Wesley Chapel

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FDLE
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WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — The FDLE has issued a missing child alert for two kids from Wesley Chapel.

According to the FDLE, 10-year-old Kloe Mathis and 14-year-old Jayda Mathis were last seen in the area of the 6800th block of Angus Valley Drive in Wesley Chapel. Kloe is 5 feet tall, 102 pounds, and has blonde hair and brown eyes. Jayda is 4 feet 11 inches tall, 120 pounds, and blonde hair and brown eyes.

Officials said Kloe was last seen wearing a white shirt, black shorts, and light blue Crocs. Jayda was last seen wearing a red sweater, a black shirt, and dark colored shorts.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of these children is asked to contact the Pasco Sheriff's Office at 727-847-5878 or 911.

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