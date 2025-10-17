Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WWE to make stop in Tampa for WWE LIVE Holiday Tour in December

WWE Sale
AP
In this photo provided by WWE, Over 80,000 attend the first night of WrestleMania 39 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., Saturday, April 1, 2023. It was announced Monday that Endeavor had signed an agreement with WWE to form a new, publicly listed company that will house UFC and WWE under one roof. (WWE via AP)
WWE Sale
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — WWE announced a stop at Benchmark International Arena for its Raw and SmackDown live events as part of its WWE LIVE Holiday Tour.

The event will be Saturday, Dec. 27, at 7:30 p.m. Presale begins on Wednesday, Oct. 22, at 10 a.m. General sale starts on Friday, Oct. 24, at 10 a.m.

To purchase tickets during presale, use code WWETIX. Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster's website.

