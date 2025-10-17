WWE to make stop in Tampa for WWE LIVE Holiday Tour in December

TAMPA, Fla. — WWE announced a stop at Benchmark International Arena for its Raw and SmackDown live events as part of its WWE LIVE Holiday Tour.

The event will be Saturday, Dec. 27, at 7:30 p.m. Presale begins on Wednesday, Oct. 22, at 10 a.m. General sale starts on Friday, Oct. 24, at 10 a.m.

To purchase tickets during presale, use code WWETIX. Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster's website.