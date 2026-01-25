Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
6  WX Alerts
NewsLocal News

Actions

Zolpho Springs driver killed in crash after failing to stop at stop sign: FHP

Florida Highway Patrol.png
FHP
Florida Highway Patrol.png
Posted

HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Zolfo Springs was killed in a Hardee County crash on Saturday after he failed to stop for a stop sign, authorities said.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, the 54-year-old victim was driving a pickup truck southbound on Manley Road, approaching a stop sign at the T-intersection with Popash Road.

The man failed to stop for the stop sign and continued south across Popash Road, and onto the grass shoulder.

The truck then collided with a small wooden post and a large oak tree.

The driver died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

AI-generated fake evidence is landing people in jail as courts struggle with new technology

From fabricated texts in domestic violence cases to fake photos in assault claims, artificial intelligence is creating new challenges for judges and juries nationwide.

AI-generated evidence is landing people in jail

Latest Local News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.