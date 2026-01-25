Zolpho Springs driver killed in crash after failing to stop at stop sign: FHP

HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Zolfo Springs was killed in a Hardee County crash on Saturday after he failed to stop for a stop sign, authorities said.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, the 54-year-old victim was driving a pickup truck southbound on Manley Road, approaching a stop sign at the T-intersection with Popash Road.

The man failed to stop for the stop sign and continued south across Popash Road, and onto the grass shoulder.

The truck then collided with a small wooden post and a large oak tree.

The driver died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.