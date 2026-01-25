Zolpho Springs driver killed in crash after failing to stop at stop sign: FHP

HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Zolfo Springs was killed in a Hardee County crash on Saturday after he failed to stop for a stop sign, authorities said.
According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, the 54-year-old victim was driving a pickup truck southbound on Manley Road, approaching a stop sign at the T-intersection with Popash Road.
The man failed to stop for the stop sign and continued south across Popash Road, and onto the grass shoulder.
The truck then collided with a small wooden post and a large oak tree.
The driver died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
AI-generated fake evidence is landing people in jail as courts struggle with new technology
From fabricated texts in domestic violence cases to fake photos in assault claims, artificial intelligence is creating new challenges for judges and juries nationwide.