Multiple vessels damaged in boat fire at Tampa Yacht & Country Club: TFR

TAMPA, Fla. — Officials are investigating a fire that damaged three vessels at the Tampa Yacht & Country Club on Friday night, according to Tampa Fire Rescue (TFR).

Crews responded to the marina shortly after 7:30 p.m. to find heavy smoke coming from a docked boat that was fully involved with flames coming from the interior cabin, according to a news release.

Tampa Fire Rescue

Due to the intensity of the fire, TFR said it spread to an adjacent vessel. Both boats were unmanned at the time of the incident.

Crews helped provide a sustained water supply to both firefighters and TFR fire boats. Additional units worked to contain the fire and protect nearby boats, per the release.

Tampa Fire Rescue

A third unoccupied vessel sustained minor damage due to heat exposure, TFR said.

Crews brought the fire under control with no reported injuries. Officials said the cause of the blaze is under investigation.