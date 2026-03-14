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Multiple vessels damaged in boat fire at Tampa Yacht & Country Club: TFR

None of the boats were occupied and nobody was injured in the fire.
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Tampa Fire Rescue
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Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — Officials are investigating a fire that damaged three vessels at the Tampa Yacht & Country Club on Friday night, according to Tampa Fire Rescue (TFR).

Crews responded to the marina shortly after 7:30 p.m. to find heavy smoke coming from a docked boat that was fully involved with flames coming from the interior cabin, according to a news release.

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Due to the intensity of the fire, TFR said it spread to an adjacent vessel. Both boats were unmanned at the time of the incident.

Crews helped provide a sustained water supply to both firefighters and TFR fire boats. Additional units worked to contain the fire and protect nearby boats, per the release.

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A third unoccupied vessel sustained minor damage due to heat exposure, TFR said.

Crews brought the fire under control with no reported injuries. Officials said the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

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