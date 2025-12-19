Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1 dead, 2 seriously injured after car collides with tree in Citrus County: FHP

CITRUS CO., Fla — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a man was ejected from a car and killed after colliding with a tree in Citrus County.

FHP said a Kia Forte, driven by a 30-year-old Homosassa man, was traveling westbound on West Riverwood Drive with two passengers at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 18.

West of West Notch Path, FHP said the driver lost control of the car, and it departed the roadway before colliding with a tree.

The report said the driver was ejected from the car and suffered fatal injuries at the scene.

FHP said the two Kia passengers, a 31-year-old Ocala man and a 34-year-old Pennsylvania man, suffered serious injuries and were transported to the hospital.

