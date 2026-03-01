Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCitrus, Hernando County

Actions

1 dead in 5-vehicle crash on US-41, driver flees scene: FHP

Covering_Citrus.png
WFTS
Covering_Citrus.png
Posted

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — A five-vehicle crash on US-41 in Citrus County left one woman dead and several others injured after a driver fled on foot.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a GMC pickup failed to stop for traffic halted at a red light near Norvell Bryant Highway, striking a Jeep Cherokee and triggering a chain reaction with three other vehicles. A 74-year-old Crystal River woman riding in the Jeep died at the scene.

The driver of the pickup ran from the crash site and remains at large. Troopers are asking anyone with information to call *FHP (*347) as the investigation continues.

Florida school speed zone cameras are ripping drivers off says local magistrate

A Hillsborough County magistrate who spent months ruling on school speed zone camera cases is now blowing the whistle on Florida's controversial new camera program.

Florida school speed zone cameras ripping drivers off says county magistrate who ruled on hundreds of cases

More Hernando and Citrus County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.