1 dead in 5-vehicle crash on US-41, driver flees scene: FHP

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — A five-vehicle crash on US-41 in Citrus County left one woman dead and several others injured after a driver fled on foot.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a GMC pickup failed to stop for traffic halted at a red light near Norvell Bryant Highway, striking a Jeep Cherokee and triggering a chain reaction with three other vehicles. A 74-year-old Crystal River woman riding in the Jeep died at the scene.

The driver of the pickup ran from the crash site and remains at large. Troopers are asking anyone with information to call *FHP (*347) as the investigation continues.