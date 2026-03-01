Property damaged after electrical fire at Outlaw Wholesale Liquidators in Dunnellon: CCFR

DUNNELLON, Fla. — An electrical fire damaged around $150,000 worth of property at Outlaw Wholesale Liquidators in Dunnellon on Saturday, according to Citrus County Fire Rescue.

Crews were dispatched to the scene on N. Florida Avenue around 4:45 a.m. on Saturday, where they found a commercial tent structure fully involved in fire about 10 feet from a metal commercial building, according to a news release.

While crews battled the blaze, the Citrus County Sheriff's Office temporarily closed one lane of traffic on U.S. Highway 41 to allow for safe fire operations and apparatus placement, officials said.

Interior crews entered the main building multiple times to check for fire spread due to the close proximity of the tent and the volume of stored materials inside. After those searches and the use of thermal imaging, they did not find an extension of the fire into the main building, per the release.

While no injuries were reported, CCFR considered the tent structure a total loss, amounting to an estimated $100,000 in damages. Additionally, around $50,000 worth of contents stored in the tent were damaged, along with exterior damage to the side of the adjacent building, officials said.

The total assessed property value for the site, including the structures, is around $406,180, per the release.

Crews determined the fire to be electrical in nature, and surveillance footage obtained by law enforcement showed the fire originating from where an extension cord entered the tent, according to the release.

The business owners, who live in a home behind the main building, were alerted to the fire by their family dog, and called 911 after seeing flames, CCFR said.

Officials shared an additional safety message, saying, "Extension cords are not designed for permanent or high-load commercial use. Improper electrical connections and overloaded cords can overheat and ignite nearby materials. Businesses and residents should ensure electrical systems are properly installed, protected from weather, and inspected regularly by qualified professionals. Early detection and immediate notification to 911 help limit damage and protect lives."