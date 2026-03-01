Bus crash in Brooksville damages power poles, causes outages: HCFR

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — A bus crashed into several power poles in Brooksville on Saturday, knocking out power in the area.

Hernando County Fire Rescue said firefighters responded just after 11 a.m. to the single-vehicle crash on Howell Avenue near Highland Street. The only occupant, the driver, was not injured.

The collision damaged multiple power poles, leading to outages for nearby residents and businesses. Duke Energy crews were on scene making repairs and working to restore power.