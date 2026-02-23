Former Citrus County sheriff Charlie Dean passes away, leaving decades-long legacy of public service

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — Former Citrus County Sheriff Charles “Charlie” Dean Sr., who served the county for 16 years and later represented Florida in the Legislature, died on Monday.

Dean led the sheriff’s office from 1980 to 1996, overseeing a period of growth and strengthening ties between law enforcement and the community. He later served in the Florida House of Representatives from 2002 to 2007 and the Florida Senate from 2007 to 2016.

Deputies said he is survived by his wife of 61 years, Judy, their children, Shannon and Charlie, and their grandchildren, Charles III, Austin, and Claire.

Sheriff David Vincent said Dean’s leadership and compassion shaped generations in Citrus County.

Service details will be announced at a later date.