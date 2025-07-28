1 struck by lightning in Hernando County

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — One person was struck by lightning in Hernando County on Sunday evening, officials said.
The Hernando County Fire Rescue said just before 7 p.m., crews were dispatched to the incident in Ridge Manor.
When they arrived, crews found the victim in cardiac arrest. Advanced Life Support treatment was initiated, and the victim was resuscitated while being taken to the hospital.
There is no additional information at this time on the victim's current condition.
