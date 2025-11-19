19-year-old mini dirt biker dies in Deltona Boulevard crash in Hernando County: FHP

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A 19-year-old Spring Hill man died on Tuesday night in a crash on Deltona Boulevard in Hernando County, Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said.

According to the report, he was riding a mini dirt bike northbound with no lights on Deltona around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 18 when a Chevy Avalanche driven by a 51-year-old Spring Hill woman headed southbound turned left at Loretto Street into the path of the rider, striking the mini dirt bike.

FHP said the Spring Hill man was hospitalized, and he later died from injuries suffered in the crash.