Child suffers traumatic injuries while riding dirt bike in Hernando County: HCFR

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A child suffered traumatic injuries on Saturday while riding a dirt bike in Hernando County, authorities said.

Early Saturday afternoon, Hernando County Fire Rescue (HCFR) responded to the area of Weatherly Road and Mondon Hill Road after receiving the call about the child, HCFR officials said.

The patient, who suffered the traumatic injuries while riding the dirt bike was treated by paramedics.

The child was then airlifted to a pediatric trauma center. No other information was made available.

Updates will be given when they are available.

Redington Shores landmark Friendly Tavern reopens after devastating hurricanes After more than a year of closure following back-to-back devastating hurricanes, the nearly 80-year-old Friendly Tavern in Redington Shores has reopened its doors just weeks before New Year's Eve. Redington Shores landmark Friendly Tavern reopens after devastating hurricanes