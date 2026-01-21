Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2 dogs rescued from kitchen fire in Brooksville home: HCFR

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Two dogs were pulled to safety from a smoke-filled home in Brooksville, after a kitchen fire broke out Wednesday afternoon.

Hernando County Fire Rescue (HCFR) said crews responded just before 3:30 p.m. to a home on the 7400 block of Mobley Road, where firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from inside. One occupant was already outside and told firefighters two dogs were still trapped inside.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the kitchen fire and located the dogs, bringing them out to safety. Both pets are expected to make a full recovery, according to HCFR.

The cause of the fire was determined to be cooking-related, HCFR said.

No injuries were reported.

Officials remind residents to never leave food unattended while cooking and to ensure their smoke detectors are working.

