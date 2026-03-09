Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
ATM vandalized at Floral City Strawberry Festival setup, UTV intentionally burned, 2 teens charged: CCSO

Citrus County Sheriff's Office
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said two 18-year-olds were arrested after deputies said they vandalized an ATM in Floral Park and burned a stolen UTV in the woods.

CCSO said detectives responded to a potential burglary on March 6 at Floral Park while crews were setting up for the Floral City Strawberry Festival.

The festival coordinator showed detectives an ATM near the playground, which had been tipped over, pried open and severely vandalized the night before, per the report.

Officials said the suspects broke open the protective metal housing and severed the machine’s keypad, but were unable to access any cash from the ATM’s internal safe.

CCSO said a beer can and a bent butter knife were found at the scene.

According to the report, detectives then learned a UTV had been stolen from a nearby residence during the same timeframe.

Detectives were able to locate the stolen UTV, which CCSO said had been intentionally burned to the ground in a wooded area.

The report said empty beer cans found surrounding the burned UTV matched the can of beer found near the ATM.

After interviewing witnesses and suspects, CCSO said they had established probable cause to arrest 18-year-old Joshua Yuranko and 18-year-old Anthony Robinson.

Yuranko and Robinson are charged with arson, burglary, attempted grand theft, tampering with evidence and criminal mischief over $1,000, per CCSO

