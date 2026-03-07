Four people, three pets displaced after fire damages Weeki Wachee home: HCFR

WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. — Four people and three pets are displaced after a fire damaged their Weeki Wachee home around 9 a.m. on Saturday, according to Hernando County Fire Rescue (HCFR).

Crews responded to the fire in the 7400 block of Madrid Road, where they found smoke coming from a window on the side of the home, according to a news release.

HCFR said it began an "aggressive" fire attack, extinguishing the flames in a bedroom.

All occupants and pets in the home were able to escape before fire crews arrived. No injuries were reported and the American Red Cross is assisting those displaced, according to the release.

Officials said they determined the cause of the fire to be a juvenile playing with matches.

In a safety message, HCFR said to "keep matches, lighters and other fire starting devices out of the reach of children and educate them on the safe use of fire starting devices. Also, ensure working smoke detectors are installed in your home."