Man reported missing and endangered in Hernando County: HCSO

SPRING HILL, Fla. — 81-year-old Richard Ratliff was reported missing and endangered by the Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) Saturday night, according to a news release.

Ratliff was last seen by family members just before 2 p.m. Saturday when he drove away from a home on Timbercrest Road in Spring Hill, HCSO said.

Ratliff drives an orange 2021 Chevrolet Blazer with a black top bearing Florida license plate 78DSKN. Ratliff's vehicle was last seen in the area of Cortez Boulevard and Mariner Boulevard at approximately 4 p.m. Ratliff's family advises that he is showing signs of early-onset dementia, according to the release.

HCSO said he was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with black and gray pants.

The Local Silver Alert describes Ratliff as a 6-foot, 150-pound, 81-year-old white male with hazel eyes and gray hair.

If you have seen Richard Ratliff or know his current whereabouts, please call

the Hernando County Sheriff's Office at (352) 754-6830 or your local law

enforcement agency.