Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCitrus, Hernando County

Actions

Man reported missing and endangered in Hernando County: HCSO

81-year-old Richard Ratliff was last seen Saturday on Timbercrest Road in Spring Hill.
Hernando Missing Ratliff.png
Hernando County Sheriff's Office
Hernando Missing Ratliff.png
Posted

SPRING HILL, Fla. — 81-year-old Richard Ratliff was reported missing and endangered by the Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) Saturday night, according to a news release.

Ratliff was last seen by family members just before 2 p.m. Saturday when he drove away from a home on Timbercrest Road in Spring Hill, HCSO said.

Ratliff drives an orange 2021 Chevrolet Blazer with a black top bearing Florida license plate 78DSKN. Ratliff's vehicle was last seen in the area of Cortez Boulevard and Mariner Boulevard at approximately 4 p.m. Ratliff's family advises that he is showing signs of early-onset dementia, according to the release.

HCSO said he was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with black and gray pants.

The Local Silver Alert describes Ratliff as a 6-foot, 150-pound, 81-year-old white male with hazel eyes and gray hair.

If you have seen Richard Ratliff or know his current whereabouts, please call
the Hernando County Sheriff's Office at (352) 754-6830 or your local law
enforcement agency.

Hernando County teacher suffers life-threatening medical emergency

Rob Strasser was diagnosed with CVST. At first, he thought he had sinus problems until he experienced the worse headache of his life.

Hernando County teacher suffers life-threatening medical emergency

More Hernando and Citrus County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.