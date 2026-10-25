2 sheds destroyed, mobile home damaged in Homosassa fire: CCFR

HOMOSASSA, Fla. — Two sheds were destroyed and a mobile home, boat and pickup truck were damaged in a fire Saturday night in Homosassa, according to Citrus County Fire Rescue (CCFR).

Firefighters were dispatched at 10:33 p.m. to a property on South Frank Meyer Point.

When crews arrived, they found two sheds fully engulfed in flames, with the fire spreading to a nearby single-wide mobile home, according to a news release.

Officials said about 25 percent of the home was involved in the fire, primarily affecting a bedroom and exterior siding.

A nearby boat and pickup truck were also damaged.

Firefighters brought the fire involving the home under control around 10:55 p.m. All of the fires were under control by 11:04 p.m., CCFR said.

Crews searched the mobile home and confirmed no people or pets remained inside. No injuries were reported.

According to CCFR, crews had responded to a separate vehicle fire at the same property earlier Saturday. Officials said it has not been determined whether the two fires are related.

The Florida State Fire Marshal's Office responded to investigate the cause and origin of the structure fire.

The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the occupant, while the electric utility company disconnected power to the property.

The investigation remains ongoing.