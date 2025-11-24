Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCitrus, Hernando County

Actions

4-year-old boy dies after driver loses control, crashes in Hernando County: FHP

FHP
WFTS
FHP
Posted

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a 4-year-old boy died after being in a car crash where the driver lost control of the vehicle.

FHP said on Nov. 16, around 3:50 a.m., a Toyota Tacoma was headed northbound on Veterans Expressway/Sunset Parkway. The driver, a 42-year-old Lecanto man, lost control of the vehicle and entered the grass shoulder, just north of SR-50. He over-corrected back across the highway, entered the median, and overturned several times.

Officials said as the vehicle overturned, and the 4-year-old boy, who was not strapped in, was ejected from the vehicle and suffered serious injuries. The child was then transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries on Nov. 19.

The driver was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities said three other passengers, a 5-year-old boy, a 27-year-old man, and a 28-year-old man, all suffered minor injuries. A fifth passenger, a 35-year-old man, suffered serious injuries.

All passengers, except for the 28-year-old, were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Missing beehives returned to 84-year-old Florida beekeeper after story goes viral

Richard Marquette lost 20 beehives in July when someone mistakenly cleared his property, taking away his primary source of income from honey sales.

Missing beehives returned to 84-year-old Florida beekeeper after story goes viral

More Hernando and Citrus County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.