4-year-old boy dies after driver loses control, crashes in Hernando County: FHP

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a 4-year-old boy died after being in a car crash where the driver lost control of the vehicle.

FHP said on Nov. 16, around 3:50 a.m., a Toyota Tacoma was headed northbound on Veterans Expressway/Sunset Parkway. The driver, a 42-year-old Lecanto man, lost control of the vehicle and entered the grass shoulder, just north of SR-50. He over-corrected back across the highway, entered the median, and overturned several times.

Officials said as the vehicle overturned, and the 4-year-old boy, who was not strapped in, was ejected from the vehicle and suffered serious injuries. The child was then transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries on Nov. 19.

The driver was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities said three other passengers, a 5-year-old boy, a 27-year-old man, and a 28-year-old man, all suffered minor injuries. A fifth passenger, a 35-year-old man, suffered serious injuries.

All passengers, except for the 28-year-old, were transported to the hospital for treatment.