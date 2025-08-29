62-year-old Spring Hill woman dead after car crash in Hernando County: FHP

HERNANDO CO., Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said there was a fatal crash on Augustine Road in Hernando County.

Officials said a Nissan Rogue, driven by a 62-year-old Spring Hill woman, was traveling westbound on Augustine Road shortly before 7 p.m. on Aug. 28.

A Tesla, driven by a 38-year-old Spring Hill man, was traveling northbound on Landover Boulevard.

FHP said at the intersection of the two roadways, the Nissan failed to yield, causing the front of the Tesla to collide with the left side of the Nissan.

Post-impact, the Nissan and the Tesla rotated to final rest along the west and east shoulders of Landover Boulevard, respectively.

FHP said the woman driving the Nissan was taken to the hospital and later died from her injuries, while the man driving the Tesla suffered minor injuries.